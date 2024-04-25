19 K-Pop Tracks That Work A Dance Floor

Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For April 2024, K-pop party-starter DJ Peach shares her primer on the genre.
In 2024, K-pop is more than an online sensation. In addition to the radio and a larger number of global tours, Hallyu — or the global “wave” of Korean culture — has also found its way into the club with roving party series like Bias and the growing scene of DJs specializing in K-pop nights. One emerging figure in the latter is Peach, an NYC-based DJ and producer who left her auditing day job in 2019 and is now hosting K-pop and K-EDM-themed club nights everywhere from Lincoln Center to the intimate downtown club S.O.B.’s.
Below, in honor of NYLON’s State of K-pop series, we asked her to curate her ideal K-pop playlist that could work any room — and she responded with an hour-long fantasia that hits on new releases, chart-toppers, and singular K-pop classics.
“Next Level” - aespa
Catchy hooks and easy-to-remember dance moves.
“Permission to Dance” – BTS
This is a feel-good song with a message of hope and positivity.
“How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
I think this song really showcases BLACKPINK’s fierce charisma. It also has catchy beats.
“Any Song” – ZICO
This highlights ZICO’s witty lyricism and unique music style
“Maniac” – VIVIZ
A groovy and catchy track.
“Hot Sauce” – NCT Dream
A high-energy track that always gets people to dance. This also showcases NCT Dream’s energetic performance.
“I am the best” – 2NE1
An iconic K-pop track with electrifying energy. It showcases the group’s unmatched confidence and charisma.
“Love Scenario” – iKON
This is a timeless hit with catchy melody and relatable lyrics.
“Siren” – RIIZE
It is a fierce, high-energy track that also brings a ‘90s nostalgia.
“Growl” – EXO
Another timeless hit
“Dynamite” – BTS
A disco-pop track with an upbeat melody and feel good vibes.
“ASAP” – STAYC
This track has a retro-inspired sound, and showcases STAYC’s youthful energy.
“After Like” – IVE
This song is very catchy. If you hear it, you will catch yourself humming it for the rest of the day.
“Magnetic” – Illit
They debuted in March, but they became the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with this catchy song.
“Smart” – Le Sserafim
Big hooks with smooth vocals.
“Superlady” – (G)I-DLE
This pairs empowering lyrics with a bold sound and powerful vocals. It showcases (G)I-DLE’s fierce presence in the K-pop industry
“Bouncy” – ATEEZ
[I like the] charismatic rap verses.
“Super shy” – NewJeans
A cute catchy song with dance moves anyone can follow.
“10 Minutes” – Lee Hyori
An iconic and timeless K-pop classic that showcases Lee Hyori’s unmatched talent and charisma.