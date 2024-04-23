What To Wear To 5 Major U.S. K-Pop Tours

More and more K-pop idols are announcing their tours — and the stans couldn’t be happier. As someone who first became obsessed with the genre thanks to Girls’ Generation, I’m glad I’m finally going to be able to experience being in the same (giant) room as my bias. But with all these concerts on our calendars comes a very important question: What do I wear?

Because each (meticulously styled) soloist and group has their unique vibe — from IU’s whimsical coquette aesthetic to Itzy’s cool-girl attitude — you might want to coordinate your own look to match. So whether you’ve been a hardcore stan since the early days or just discovered the genre, keep reading to discover five on-point outfit recommendations for five of this year’s most exciting K-pop tours.

Enhypen Fate Plus Tour

The main aesthetic for any Enhypen concert (on now through May) is light and dark academia. We’re talking short plaid skirts, lace tops (add a cropped blazer if it’s chilly), and black loafers — especially if they’re Prada. True stans know the members are ambassadors for the brand, so any Prada accessory or beauty item will put you on another level.

Itzy Born To Be Tour

Itzy’s style in two words? “Cool girl.” There are so many outfit possibilities for the upcoming Born to Be tour in June that you really can’t go wrong with anything you feel confident in. But we’d recommend a trendy cargo pant, a structured top, your favorite Dr. Martens platform boots, and layering all your silver necklaces.

IU H.E.R. World Tour

The key to the perfect IU concert outfit is to emulate soloist Lee Ji-eun’s delicate style — the more feminine the better. Our recommendation for any stop on this tour — which begins in July and runs through August — is this cream floral maxi dress, delicate white sandals from Lisa Says Gah that are still low enough to dance in, and adorable mini bows.

Wheein In the Mood [Beyond] Tour

When it comes to Mamamoo singer Wheein’s solo tour beginning in May, anything goes. The outfit we’d sport features a balance of sporty and sweet with high-waisted dark jeans, a crochet pastel halter top, and a pair of high-top Converse embroidered with flowers.

TXT Act: Promise World Tour

Similarly, Tomorrow X Together (or TXT) stans are all over the fashion spectrum. While you can opt for pretty much anything for the group’s tour dates in May and June, most TXT fans will likely take advantage of the opportunity to don the cutest outfit at their disposal, like this strawberry-shortcake corset dress and a pair of block-heel Mary Janes.