Dora Jar Is The Billie Eilish-Cosigned Singer Who Can't Be Pinned Down

A lot has changed for Dora Jar in a relatively short amount of time. A year and two weeks ago, the NorCal singer-songwriter played her first-ever live show in London to a room of 160 people. Months later, in February 2022, “the seventh show of my life is in an arena,” Jar tells NYLON, “Opening for Billie [Eilish].”

It turns out Eilish was in that small London crowd, and had been a fan of Jar’s music since the release of her 2021 debut EP, Digital Meadow. On the seven-track project, it’s Jar’s lithe and fairy-like voice that lingers on the mind following a romp through bedroom pop, lo-fi rock, mystical trap, and more. Since then, only more artists have thrown their weight behind Jar and her amorphous but gently wondrous sonic offerings, among them Grimes, Conan Gray, and Remi Wolf.

Jar’s latest release is “Spell,” a spare but riveting guitar folk ballad that feels like it could enrobe your body in smoke. She’s only a notch into what’s sure to be a promising career and she’s yet to pin her sound down — something that you get the feeling is what makes her music so mystifying and special.

Jar has now embarked on her own headlining tour, a feat that’s been made much less intimidating after cutting her teeth in tens-of-thousands of seat arenas. “It's going to be much smaller, the stages, and the crowds, but knowing that I can make it feel as big or as small as I want to, like it literally doesn't matter how many people are there,” she says. “It's music, it's people connecting!”

Below, NYLON caught up with her to chat about astrology, her go-to sad song, seeing the Foo Fighters, and more. Catch Dora Jar in select cities until Nov. 30.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Libra sun and moon and a Capricorn rising. I’m absolutely an airhead. I love air. I believe in the stars and exploring my humanness with a sense of wonder and astrology is such a fun a poetic way to do that. Also a great conversation starter, but If you are too rational and logical it’s no fun.

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Yes I believe in ghosts! Not in a horror film kind of way, but I know there’s spirits around us. I’m not sure if they are people who have lived or just inter-dimensional beings here overlapping and guiding us on our time on Earth. I saw a ghost when I was 5 or 6. I might have been partly dreaming, but I was sitting straight up on my bed and I really felt a presence in the room. It wasn’t hostile.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) My go-to drink order is mint tea or oat cappuccino. But if I’m drinking alcohol, which is rare, I like something gingery and bubbly with gin. Not worth it though, I dry up and shrivel into despair the next morning after one drink.

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Whitney Houston, Joni Mitchell, Foo Fighters

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? My favorite foods are green and spherical. I love green apples, peas, Brussels sprouts, green olives, and green frozen grapes. I’ll eat any of the above in enormous quantities. Giant bowl of hot, adorable peas, please.

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Being bad at texting. I avoid my phone for a long time and then feel guilty. I love being in person with people and really connecting, but phone messages give me anxiety.

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Deadly mushrooms. One of the most deadly mushrooms is called the destroying angel, and it kills you in such a sinister way. They look exactly like normal, tall white mushrooms, but if you eat them, you’ll get violently ill after 24 hours and then you’ll appear to recover for about a week and then it just kills you by destroying your liver and kidneys. It is so amazing that mushrooms have the capacity to heal us, shrink tumors, and expand our minds in life changing ways, but on the other end of the spectrum they can be so deadly. I love mushrooms. The almighty powerful entity of Earth!

8 Describe your worst date in three words. Moldy. Disconnected. Imposter.

9 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? If my friend Ade made a video for his song “Another Weekend” I really want to dance in it because I’ve listened to it on repeat dancing through the streets for like 2 years straight.

10 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I saw Foo Fighters when I was 4. It was raining and I fell in love with music and guitars and the coolest, kindest rock stars in the world.

11 What was your favorite movie as a kid? So many. I loved Hocus Pocus, I loved Sound Of Music, I loved Life-Size, and the Cinderella movie starring Brandy.

12 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Anything existential makes me feel less alone. And chuckle.

13 What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? There’s one Gwen Stefani look where she’s decked out in pink and rocking her braces. She’s just the coolest.

14 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Floss. And use it ‘cause it feels so good.

15 What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I still have most things I wore in high school and still wear them. My favorite thing from that time is my mom’s Varsity style jacket from the musical Tommy that she was in in the ‘90s.

16 What is your go-to sad song? “Can’t Get Over You With You” by ML Buch, and “Lover You Should Have Come Over” by Jeff Buckley.

17 What reality show would you most like to appear on? If Emma Chamberlain makes a reality show I’d want to be on it. But nothing that exists now.

18 What is your best beauty tip or trick? When you look in the mirror, name each part of your face and say out loud you love it. “I love my forehead, I love my eyes, I love my nose, etc.”