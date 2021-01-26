Elliot Page And Emma Portner Are Divorcing After 3 Years

After three years of marriage, Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced. Page filed for divorce in a Manhattan court, per TMZ. The couple announced their surprise marriage to the world back in January 2018, and despite their split, are still on good terms.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," the pair said in a joint statement January 26. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Page recently came out as a transgender man, and received massive support online, as well as from Portner. "I am so proud of [Elliot Page]. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," she wrote in a tender statement. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page confirmed his new name, and announced his preference for he/they pronouns in a letter posted to Instagram. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."