Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell & Madonna Come Out On TikTok

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity to come out as queer this week on TikTok, following in the footsteps of Shay Mitchell and Madonna.

Each Hollywood star has used a cheeky trend on the clock app to open up about their sexuality. In the original video, TikTok user @NourishedWithTrish asks, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” Mitchell was the first to copy the sound and reposted it with a video of her sitting on a deep green sofa. Fans immediately flocked to the comments to celebrate. Even the “Becky’s So Hot” singer Fletcher chimed in, writing, “Omg what a win for the community.”

On Monday afternoon, Ratajkowski stitched Mitchell's video and released her own version. In the clip — which now has over 1.3 million views — the supermodel pans the camera away from her face to show off her own green velvet couch before grinning at the camera. Ratajkowski is currently rumored to be dating Brad Pitt, amid their respective divorces to Sebastian Bear-McClard and Angelina Jolie. Aside from yesterday's video, the model has kept the details of her dating life and sexuality private.

Mitchell, however, previously opened up about her sexuality in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I’m never going to label myself,” she said at the time. “I could be 50 and dating a woman and then what? I said I was straight and now I’m not?” According to the actress, her family has always been supportive. “You love who you love,” she recalled. “Black, white, polka dot, that’s what my dad always said.”

This week, Madonna used a different TikTok trend to express her sexuality. The singer participated in the “If I miss, I’m gay” challenge, which seems to be created by TikTok user @stipps. In the original video, the TikToker tries throwing a piece of paper out then misses on purpose and turns to her girlfriend. In Madonna’s version, she tosses out a pair of hot pink underwear in her marble bathroom. After missing the shot, she flashes a peace sign and then walks away.

Though fans of the “Material Girl” singer were excited about the video, some fans pointed out that she has alluded to being queer throughout her career. One commenter wrote, “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes.”