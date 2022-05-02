Emma Stone Wore One Of Her Wedding Looks To The Met Gala

Emma Stone went for a simple look at this year’s Met Gala, wearing a layered, sheer, white silk-satin mini-dress by Louis Vuitton trimmed with long white ostrich feathers. The 33-year-old Oscar winner’s dress is an archival piece from the French house, and was also a special piece she wore to her wedding afterparty that’s never been seen publicly before, according to Vogue.

Stone complemented the dress with simple white heels accented with thick silver chains, and dyed red hair slicked back into a low bun for a ballerina-inspired look. The theme of this year’s gala is Gilded Glamour, and Stone certainly brought glamour to her understated, ‘20s-inspired look.