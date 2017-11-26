Hayden Manders and Layla Halabian
12 Gifts For That One Emo Friend In Your Life

It’s still not a phase, guys!

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: The very best gifts for your beloved emo friend.

Every holiday season, the terror returns in the form of that one friend for whom it feels impossible to shop. You know the kind. They're the type whose business is misery. The type who will never let the world take their heart. They’re sensitive and have a penchant for wearing exclusively black clothing. Hands down, they’re one of the best people you know. Sure, they've grown up and swapped out the MySpace haircut for something more modern, but deep down, their little emo hearts still proudly beats. Teenage angst is a state of mind, after all.

Thankfully, we here at NYLON have taken on the stress of finding the perfect gift for your beloved emo friend, from the best literature about the emo movement to emo-approved ways to relax, and yes, even some band merch. It's going to be okay. (We promise.)

Black Doll Soap Bar
The Gorey Store

What better way to empathize with your friend's apathy than a bar of soap inspired by an amorphous, lifeless doll? - Hayden Manders

PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil
Pat McGrath

Emo 101 calls for waterline eyeliner, so opt for the best with Pat McGrath’s silky, jet-black eye pencil in XTREME BLACK. - Layla Halabian

Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones
Sony

Music is your friend's life! Might as well give them something that honors it rather than muffles it. - HM

Emo Waffles Bucket Hat
Emo Nite

An extremely literal gift, but also useful for trips into the sun. Gotta protect that skin! -LH

Classic Notebook
Moleskine

What better place to document the everlasting, turbulent emotions of the emo soul than a black Moleskine notebook? - LH

Spirit Board Blanket
My Chemical Romance

Say “so long and goodnight” — until the next morning — with a cozy, woven blanket with spooky, spirit board imagery from emo heroes, My Chemical Romance. - LH

Sellout: The Major-Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore
Dan Ozzi

A raucous history of punk, emo, and hardcore for the academically-minded emo kid. - LH

Anthology of Emo: Volume One + Volume Two
Polyvinyl Records

The Anthology of Emo: Volumes One + Two, full of interviews with genre greats, make beautiful and informative coffee table books. - LH

Black Rose Bath Bomb
Lush

For your emo friend who also loves to luxuriate, a Black Rose bath bomb will let them feel both soothed and mysterious. - LH

Yellow Katrine Würtz Edition Mood Mug
KIOSK48TH

This handcrafted stoneware ceramic mug from KIOSK48TH will quickly become your emo friend’s go-to for any and all beverages. It’s called “feeling seen.” - LH

Black Heart Nail Polish
Trust Fund Beauty

An emo staple. - HM

Philips - Hue White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit
Phillips

Your emo friend can get creative with customizable mood lighting that reflects their inner turmoil on the ROY G. BIV spectrum.

