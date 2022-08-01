Dolly Alderton's First 'Everything I Know About Love' Trailer Is Here

In Everything I Know About Love, the bestselling memoir by British author Dolly Alderton, four friends in their early twenties find that navigating those first fresh years of adulthood is more complicated than they could’ve expected. The novel’s television adaptation hits Peacock this month, and the first trailer for the series is now officially here.

Starring Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, and Aliyah Odoffin, the central love story of Everything I Know About Love is not between two lovers, but childhood best friends Maggie (Appleton) and Birdy (Powley). The pair join “their mates from university, Amara and Nell” in a “raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share,” but as Maggie quickly finds a boyfriend, she and Birdy have to deal with the reality that their relationship might no longer be the most important one in either’s life anymore. As a release note, “The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?”

Everything I Know About Love hits Peacock on Thursday, August 25th. Watch the first trailer, below: