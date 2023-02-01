FLO Is Headlining Their First US Tour This Spring

FLO is just getting started. The rising R&B starlets — known for their nostalgic songs and Y2K style that hearken back to the golden days of ’90s and 2000s R&B — haven’t even performed in the U.S. yet and they’ve already booked a highly-anticipated North American tour. It may be the first time they’re hitting the states (+ Canada) but it certainly won’t be the last time the group will perform its slick, sultry bangers about self-assuredness and power for a global audience.

“Cat’s out the bloodclart bag!” FLO wrote on Instagram with the American and Canadian flag emojis. “We’re heading out on our first NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you!”

The nine-city tour kicks off in April. In the meantime, we recommend listenening to FLO’s latest single “Not My Job” — which Kelly Rowland even gave her stamp of approval to while visiting the group during the recording session for the song.

Here’s everything we know so far about FLO’s inaugural North American tour.

Where is FLO’s 2023 tour playing?

FLO 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

March 30 - London - HERE at Outernet (SOLD OUT)

April 3 - Manchester - New Century Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 13 - Atlanta - The Loft

April 15 - Washington - 9:30 Club

April 16 - Philadelphia - The Foundry

April 18 - Toronto - The Opera House

April 19 - New York - Webster Hall

April 22 - New York - Pace University

April 25 - Chicago - Thalia

April 27 - Los Angeles - The Fonda Theatre

April 29 - Oakland - The New Parish

April 30 - Sacramento - Sol Blume Festival

July 2 - Dublin - Longitude

July 7 - Glasgow - TRNSMT

July 8 - London - Wireless Festival (Finsbury Park)

August 10 - Osaka - Summersonic Osaka

August 19 - Chiba - Summersonic Tokyo

Who is opening on FLO’s tour?

It has not yet been announced who’s opening for FLO.

How can I buy tickets to FLO’s tour?

Tickets are notoriously difficult to procure in this era of Ticketmaster. While Taylor Swift fans lead the Big Ticketing antitrust fight, there is thankfully a pre-sale option for FLO. You can sign up for a ticket presale for the North America shows here; fans will receive a pre-sale ticket link by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. that day, with a general sale on Ticketmaster starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.