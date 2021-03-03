Norwegian indie pop artist Marie Ulven, aka girl in red, is ready for her big debut. Her debut album if i could make it go quiet is set to drop on April 30 via AWAL, and she's celebrating in style with her lead single, "Serotonin."

The soaring track is all about the ever elusive neurotransmitter — and the intrusive thoughts, chemical imbalances, and crying spells that are part of the territory. Produced by Grammy winner and Billie Eilish's brother, FINNEAS, "Serotonin" is a genuine approach to dealing with, well, life, complete with an anthemic hook that make the low points seem a little more bearable.

Ulven's statement on her forthcoming record couldn't be more relatable if she tried: "if i could make it go quiet is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing i’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve; i’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and i’m letting everyone in; if i could make it go quiet is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on."

Listen to "Serotonin" and peep the charming and cheeky if i could make it go quiet track list — which includes titles like "hornylovesickmess" and "You Stupid Bitch" — below.

AWAL

if i could make it go quiet: