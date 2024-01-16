Governors Ball's 2024 Lineup Includes Some Of Latin Music's Biggest Names

Over the past few years, Latin music and, more recently, Mexican regional music, have taken over the world. On any given day their influence is on full display on the charts, and have now slowly trickled down into festival circuit like New York City’s Governors Ball, who on Jan. 16, announced its most global lineup yet.

Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, 21 Savage, The Killers, SZA, and Peso Pluma have all been tapped as headliners for the festival’s 2024 iteration, which features “an expanded presence of Latin music,” per organizers. Other Latin musicians like Farruko have been tapped as topline acts this year.

In 2023, after a brief stint at Citi Field, Governors Ball found a new home at the sprawling green locale of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and it will return to the same spot this year with over 60 musicians and bands expected to perform across three days in June. In addition to its Latin music-focused headlining slate — a first for the festival — the event will also see sets from Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Alex G, Reneé Rapp, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chappell Roan, Sexyy Red, and more. It’s a NYC event after all so amidst the music you can also expect local art installations and the return of the very popular Queens Night Market.

Read on for everything you need to know about attending Gov Ball, including the full lineup, dates, and how to score tickets.

Who’s playing Gov Ball 2024?

As a change of pace from previous years, Governors Ball 2024 will feature two headlining acts each night. Post Malone and Rauw Alejandro will headline Friday night; The Killers and 21 Savage, Saturday night, while SZA and Peso Pluma will close the festival as the Sunday night headliners.

The rest of the lineup is as equally stacked with performances from Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Alex G (making his Governors Ball debut), Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster, Chappell Roan, and more.

See the full list of acts expected to play, below.

Where is Gov Ball 2024?

For the second year in a row, the festival will take over Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, the weekend of June 7-9, 2024.

How to buy tickets to Gov Ball 2024

A presale kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. Sign up here for access. Immediately after the presale concludes, ticket prices will increase for the public on-sale. Three-day general admission passes start at $310, and three-day VIP passes at $800. Visit Gov Ball’s website for more info about tickets.