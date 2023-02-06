Harry Styles' "As It Was" Grammy Performance Featured A Silver Tinsel Onesie

Glam has been the dress code for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House era, and that didn’t change for his turn on the 2023 Grammys stage. For the singer’s raucous performance of his massive hit “As It Was,” Styles charged out in a shimmery — and shimmy-encouraging — silver tinsel onesie that complemented his other look of the night, a rainbow sequined jumpsuit.

Jumping and dancing around the stage, Styles delivered a faithful performance of his biggest track to date, complete with the fully rotating stage and artful choreography from its music video. Shania Twain stood in for us all when the camera panned to her vigorously singing and dancing along in the audience.

The “Matilda” singer was a major frontrunner at Sunday night’s ceremony with six nominations including Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House), and Best Music Video (“As It Was”). Styles went home a winner taking home the golden gramaphone for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House.

The singer previously won his first Grammy award in 2019 when he took home the singer has won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Styles released his sophomore album Harry’s House in May 2022 to critical acclaim. The 13-track album found the former boy band member singing, scatting, and stretching his vocal ability over a variety of funky pop-rock soundscapes, while lead single “As It Was” exploded to become his biggest charting hit, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks.

Since then, the singer embarked on a massive world tour for the album including holding a historic 15-night run at New York city’s Madison Square Garden (and causing a short-lived feather boa shortage in NYC).

The 2023 Grammys took place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the third year in a row. See the full list of winners here, and watch clips of Harry Styles’ performance of “As It Was,” below.