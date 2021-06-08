Critically Acclaimed Comedy 'Hacks' Renewed For Season Two

We did it, Joe! HBO Max announced on Tuesday that it has renewed the quickly beloved Hacks for a second season. The comedy, which is still in its first season, has drawn critical and commercial acclaim alike for its smart writing and dynamic performances.

Emmy-winner Jean Smart will return as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian (and Joan Rivers-type) who needs help getting her act in shape. Hannah Einbinder plays the 25-year-old hired to do so, after being nearly canceled from the entertainment industry.

“I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it’s ‘No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it’s Bette and Joan! And guess who’s BETTE??!!’” Smart said in a release.

Co-creators and showrunners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky said, "We have been blown away by the positive reception to Hacks — we owe this renewal to every single person who tuned into the show and then told a friend to watch. Many years ago, we set out to tell a deeply important story that needed to be told — that of a handsome, charming talent manager and his two demanding female clients. We're so glad that story resonated with audiences, and we can't wait to get to work on season two.”

The season will conclude this Thursday, June 10 with the final two episodes. Stay tuned for more details on Season 2.