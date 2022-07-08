Former Disney Channel Stars Alyson Stoner & Debby Ryan To Star In LGBTQ+ Horror Film

The Disney Channel’s industrial complex can’t be denied. It’s minted several stars who went onto become huge global names, from Selena Gomez to Olivia Rodrigo, and nostalgia for the channel’s home run slate of shows in the ‘90s and ‘00s is always running high. Now, a new project brings together a whole team of familiar DC faces.

Howdy, Neighbor!, written by Matthew Scott Montgomery (So Random!) is described as a “screenlife” LGBTQ+ horror thriller, with all of the footage occurring on computer screens. Montgomery plays Benjamin, a young queer millennial actor living in West Hollywood who was also once a famous child star. Per a description, “When a new neighbor Chase (Grant Jordan) moves across the hall and reveals himself as a fan, Benjamin begins investigating the oddly familiar man with his best friend Harley (Debby Ryan, The Suite Life On Deck). Alyson Stoner (Camp Rock, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Kevin Chamberlin (Jessie), Tim Bagley (Shake It Up!, Raven’s Home), Shayne Topp (So Random!) and Damien Haas (So Random!) have all also signed on to film.

Production for the film begins later this month.