Jack Harlow Is Taking 'Come Home, The Kids Miss You' On Tour

Jack Harlow is a busy man. It’s only been three days since the “First Class” rapper released his latest album, Come Home, The Kids Miss You, and now he has a nationwide concert in the works too. This fall, fans across the country can see Harlow perform at his aptly-named Come Home, The Kids Miss You Tour, presented by Live Nation.

The rapper dropped the news on Instagram this afternoon with a quick post captioned, “see you soon.” Look no further for everything you need to know about the event from the tour schedule, to Harlow’s surprise guest performers, and instructions on how to get tickets:

The Come Home, The Kids Miss You Tour begins this fall

Harlow’s concert event begins on September 6th in Nashville, Tennessee, and concludes on October 16th in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout the tour, the rapper will perform his new album in venues across America, with one special stop in Canada too. Check out his official tour schedule, below.

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

The Come Home, The Kids Miss You Tour features a special guest

City Girls, the hip-hop duo behind “Act Up,” “Twerk,” and “What We Doin,” are joining Harlow on tour. The group includes Florida natives Yung Miami and JT, who, like Harlow are known for creating viral hits.

City Girls celebrated the upcoming concert news on their Instagram account. The rappers posted a photo of Harlow’s tour poster and wrote, “Coming to a city near you! Catch us on @jackharlows “Come Home The Kids Miss You” Tour.” “Make sure ya’ll get tickets May 11th,” they continued. “It’s gone be a movie!”

Tickets for the Come Home, The Kids Miss You Tour go on sale this month

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available on May 11th at 10 am local time. You can sign up for presale access on Harlow’s website. After that, fans can buy general sale tickets starting May 13th at 10 am local time.

The concert’s website currently has his summer concert dates included on the ticket page as well. Please note, that those performances are not a part of the “Come Home, The Kids Miss You” tour. If you want to see his performance along with City Girls' opening act, make sure to scroll down to September 9th for the fall concert dates.

For more information, head to www.jackharlow.us/tour