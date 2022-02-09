Entertainment
Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales Deluxe Is Out In Time For V-Day
And includes an interlude from Issa Rae.
It’s been a year since Jazmine Sullivan released her acclaimed 2021 mixtape Heaux Tales, a 14-track project that included a mix of spoken word interludes and songs that dug into the reality of dating and love as Black women that landed on NYLON’s list of our favorite albums of the year.
Now, Sullivan is back to share more heaux tales with the impending release of its deluxe version, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, out this February via RCA Records.
The project’s new expanded version will feature 10 new tracks, including an interlude from Issa Rae and one from a man’s perspective. New songs like “Tragic,” “Roster,” and “BPM” also make the track list, bringing the project to a whopping 24 songs. That’s a lot of heartbreak and toxicity we’ll happily sit through.
The deluxe version arrives at a pivotal time for Sullivan as she gears up for her 2022 Heaux Tales tour, and campaigns for the 2022 Grammy awards. Sullivan is up for a smattering of awards this year, with nominations in Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
Speaking to NYLON about the collaborative nature of Heaux Tales in a 2021 interview, Sullivan said: “A lot of the things that I've gone through and gotten through in my life, I owe it to the women that have surrounded me. Just having a group of great women around you makes you better.”
Soon, you too will be able to hear what exactly those women have to say. Read for everything we know about Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales.
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales Release Date
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe will be released on Friday, February 11, 2022 via RCA Records.
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales Track List
In addition to the original’s 14 tracks, the deluxe will include 10 new tracks, presumably a mix of spoken “tale” interludes and songs. See the full track list below.
- Bodies - Intro
- Antoinette’s Tale
- Pick Up Your Feelings
- Ari’s Tale
- Put It Down
- On It
- Donna’s Tale
- Price Tags (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- Rashida’s Tale
- Lost One
- Precious’ Tale
- The Other Side
- Amanda’s Tale
- Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)
- Issa’s Tale *
- Tragic *
- Jazzy’s Tale *
- Hurt Me So Good *
- A Breaux’s Tale *
- Roster *
- Mona’s Tale
- BPW *
- Shanti’s Tale *
- Selfish *
* = new song
Who’s featured on the deluxe album?
Unlike the original project, the deluxe version doesn’t appear to have any obvious features on the songs. Notably, however, it does seem to include a new interlude from Issa Rae (“Issa’s Tale”), as well as one from a man’s perspective (“A Breaux’s Tale”). It’s worth trying to guess who else could be behind the other tales: “Mona’s Tale,” “Shanti’s Tale,” and “Jazzy’s Tale.”
While this isn’t exactly a conventional feature, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ voice and her infamous quote about “reclaiming my time.” will be featured on the slow song “Tragic.”
Jazmine Sullivan’s 2022 Tour Dates
Heaux Tales Tour Dates
- Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
- Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
- Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
- Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
- Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
- Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
- Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit
- Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
- Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
- Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
- Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
- Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
- Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
- Fri Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
- Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's
- Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
- Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
- Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
- Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
- Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago