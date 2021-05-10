Bennifer Is Back, Reportedly

Nostalgia is a helluva drug, and so is unrequited love. Like a recent divorcé finding their high school girlfriend on Facebook, Ben Affleck has reunited with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, according to E! News.

Sources tell E! that the exes have gone from texting and friendly dinners to a weeklong vacation at the Yellowstone Club in Montana. "They were alone," says the source. "Just the two of them."

Lopez confirmed last month that she had officially split from Alex Rodriguez, whom she was with for four years. Affleck, meanwhile, has been looking for love on dating apps like Raya, and sending uncomfortable verification videos to prospective dates.

Lopez and Affleck very famously began dating in 2002, sparking the celebrity-hybrid-couple name trend in earnest, peaking with Affleck kissing Lopez’s bare ass on a yacht in her “Jenny from the Block” video, and culminating in their ill-fated film, Gigli, which bombed at the box office. The pair called it quits just days before their September 2003 vows.

In 2014, Jennifer said on the Today show that her and Ben's breakup was probably her "first big heartbreak." She told HuffPost Live a year later that she had "no regrets" about their relationship.

"I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and is meant to be and helps you grow if you're willing to look at it," she said. "And I'm willing to look."

As for their recent courtship, a source close to Lopez told E!: "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years. Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now."