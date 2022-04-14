Jennifer Lopez' Netflix Documentary Goes Behind Her 2020 Super Bowl Show

Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl performance will likely go down as one of the best halftime shows in history. The high-energy set, which featured the “Lets Get Loud” singer performing alongside Shakira, has culminated over 230 million views on Youtube since we first saw it two years ago. This summer we can relive the fun — and see what happened behind the scenes — in the new documentary, Halftime.

The upcoming film will open the Tribeca film festival on June 8, in Washington Heights, New York. Shortly after its premiere, fans will be able to watch the film on Netflix. The streamer will release the documentary a week later on June 14.

Halftime will track Lopez's career and the events leading up to her infamous performance. The fifteen-minute show featured a mix of songs from both her and Shakira, a pole dance homage to Lopez's role in Hustlers, a catchy dance break that inspired a viral TikTok trend, and a powerful routine referencing the border crisis in which Lopez’s daughter sang in cages alongside other children.

Robert De Niro, the Tribeca Film Festival co-founder, applauded the film’s many layers in a press statement. “Powerful storytelling – whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together,” he said. “Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that.”

Tribeca/Netflix

The Tribeca Film Festival released a statement celebrating the film as well as they prepare for its premiere. “The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions,” they wrote. “Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

Lopez herself took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement of the film on Wednesday. The singer posted the movie's cover art — a dramatic close-up of her profile — and wrote, “It’s just the beginning. Halftime, a @Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez.”

Halftime will be available to stream on Netflix on June 14. In the meantime, relive J.Lo’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show below.