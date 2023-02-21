Jimin Is The Latest BTS Member To Release A Solo Album

BTS hiatus is apparently the gift that keeps on giving: Jimin, singer and dancer of the iconic K-pop group, is the latest member to release his own solo album, following previous solo releases by RM and j-hope. The forthcoming project, titled Face, arrives on March 24.

Announced on Feb. 21 by his label, Bighit Music, the album will delve into “Jimin’s story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist.” He’ll present his “own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance,” states a press release. Face will be Jimin’s first-ever solo project; in the past, he has released songs “Promise,” “Lie,” “Serendipity,” and other original tracks for K-dramas on his own. At the top of 2023, he also collaborated with Big Bang’s Taeyang for the saucy pop song, “VIBE.”

Outside of its title, there isn’t too much information out about the record quite yet. Alongside the announcement, Bighit released a short teaser video that provided a glimpse into the the aesthetic style of the new era. Rippling water and a pink background form the logo for the album, as languid R&B beats play in the background — perhaps a hint to the music to come.

Despite the fact that the members of BTS are expected to enter their mandatory military duties this year, the seven global icons seem to be busier than ever. Just last week, it was announced that Suga would become the first member to embark on his own solo tour, which will see him play stadium shows throughout Asia and North America. J-hope’s solo documentary with Disney+, J-hope IN THE BOX, also dropped on Friday, Feb. 17, with a second documentary about BTS as a whole set to follow later in the year. Although the band won’t be back together as a full unit until 2025, it’s clear they still have a lot up their sleeves to keep fans busy in the meantime.

Stay tuned as more information about Jimin’s Face drops in the coming weeks.