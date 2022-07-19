JoJo Siwa Shares The One Question She Never Wants To Be Asked Again

Few YouTube personalities have the genuine connection that JoJo Siwa does with her fans. At 19, Siwa has more than 66 million followers across social platforms, and more than 3.7 billion views on YouTube, thanks to her candid, relatable posts about her life. It was that frankness that earned her even more fans when she came out as pansexual, back in April of 2021.

Now, Siwa has returned to her dance roots as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Fox). Siwa originally got her start on Dance Moms, so returning to judge SYTYCD was a natural pivot for the global superstar (she also recently showcased her dance skills on Dancing With The Stars, where she made history as the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner).

To celebrate, Siwa took the NYLON 19 questionnaire. Read on to learn about her first concert, go-to breakup song, and the one question she never wants to be asked again.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Taurus… they say we’re intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated, and stubborn so… yeah.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? No and nope lol.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Water!

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and me!

5. Describe your worst date in three words. Glide. Floss. Picks.

6. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Anything Gaga.

7. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Miley Cyrus Bangerz. It was wild!

8. What was your favorite movie as a kid? I never watched movies much lol.

9. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? I was born in 2003 lol. What’s AIM?!?

10. What's your go-to breakup song? Anything Dad rock from the ‘80s.

11. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I didn’t go to high school lol!

12. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Are you JoJo Siwa?

13. What is your go-to sad song? My sad vibe is John Mayer.

14. What reality show would you most like to appear on? All-star edition of DWTS when there is one!

15. What is your best beauty tip or trick? When in doubt rhinestones, rhinestones, rhinestones!

16. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? California Chicken Cafe… or anything from Erewhon.

17. What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? RN… Billie Eilish Nikes.

18. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Biting my nails/cuticles.