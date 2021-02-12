Justin Timberlake Says He "Failed" Britney Spears & Janet Jackson In Decades Late Apology

Justin Timberlake has formally apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram Friday. Over the past week, former 'NSYNC band member has been under renewed public scrutiny for the controversial role he played in both women's careers — Jackson, regarding their joint performance during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, and Spears, their very public break-up in 2002.

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," Timberlake wrote. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually," he adds. "Because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

The backlash was set off by the premiere of the New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears, which resurfaced old footage of Timberlake stoking the media's flames against Spears after their break-up. In one scene, after being egged on by a radio host, he brags about taking Spears' virginity, a proclamation that made tabloid headlines soon after. The film also explains how Timberlake further vilified Spears through the music video for "Cry Me A River," which heavily insinuates that Spears was unfaithful during their relationship.

"The industry is flawed," Timberlake's statement continues. "It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life, but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again."

Similarly, following the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance during which Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson's breast on national television, Timberlake managed to deflect nearly all public scrutiny on his part as the the incident became a huge scandal in the media and still remains a stain in Jackson's career and legacy.

"beyond showing how impossibly horrible 'the media' was to britney spears in the 00s i’m glad that the britney doc begins to reckon with the idea of how much of justin timberlake’s career in the aughts came at the expense of women like britney and janet jackson," writer Maya Kosoff tweeted shortly after the film's premiere.

Timberlake ended his apology by promising to do better, and reaffirming his love for both Spears and Jackson: "I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."

Spears herself hasn't released a statement since the documentary's premiere, however a close source cited by Page Six claims that the pop star is feeling hopeful "that, because of this, she will be finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father."

Read on for Timberlake's full apology below.

