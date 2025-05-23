Everyone knows Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. So whether you plan to enjoy the holiday posted up by the pool or partying with friends, it’s essential that you have a stockpile of pulsating, exciting, and even sweaty tunes at the ready to take you through the long weekend.

That’s why we’ve tapped the help of MUNA front woman and solo artist Katie Gavin, who is currently supporting pal Lucy Dacus on tour, and her sister Maddie to curate a killer playlist for you, featuring 40 of their favorite after-party-approved tracks. The playlist, aptly titled “gavs x nylon,” features a wide range of classics from legends like Madonna and Kylie Minogue, and spotlights lesser-known queer artists that should definitely be on your radar. In other words: there’s something for everyone to enjoy, regardless of the occasion.

Below, the duo breaks down a handful of their favorite song selections.

Katie’s Picks

“Missing” by Everything But The Girl

“When MUNA was first starting I remember one of Naomi [McPherson]’s family friends telling me that we should listen to this band and they became a major influence for me.”

“F*ck The Pain Away” by Peaches

“The first time we played this during the DJ set in NYC I was lowkey shocked that some of the youngsters didn’t know it. It’s required reading, I am always so inspired by Peaches.”

“It Feels So Good” by Sonique

“I just love this song so much, the vocal is so gorgeous and evocative.”

“One” by Sky Ferreira

“OG cool girl. If this song came out today it would still be a smash.”

“Professional Widow” by Tori Amos and Armand Van Helden

“I just love that my girl randomly had a house hit. Such a sexy vocal.”

Maddie’s Picks

“Flawless” by The Ones

“This track is so beyond perfect. I play this when I’m a bad mood and within 30 seconds I’m giving sunshine and rainbows.”

“Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

“It almost felt like cheating to play this song during our after parties. If you are looking for a euphoric experience just play this song in a room full of gay people.”

“I Want Your Soul” by Armand Van Helden

“The classic of all classics.”

“Call Your Girlfriend” by Robyn

“Robyn knows how to do emotional, elegant club music in a way that nobody else can. She’s really got us crying in the club.”

“Hold Me (T4T Embrace Mix)” by Eris Drew

“Eris Drew and her partner Octo Octa exemplify queer joy on the dance floor. Their skills and taste are truly unmatched.”

“Saving Flowers” by Salute featuring Rina Sawayama

“Salute is one of my absolute favorites in the current scene. Their sound is timeless and this particular track with Rina’s buttery vocals are the perfect example of that.”

“Sweat Ur Prayers” by Byron Yeates

“While we wanted to this playlist to consist of mostly classics, we also wanted to include some of our fav queer producers in the current scene. Byron’s tracks have been a staple in my sets for years and I’m so excited to see his career bloom.”

Listen to the full Spotify playlist here.