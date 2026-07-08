Katseye Are Headed To The Big Screen

The pop girls just can’t get enough of the cinema. First, Charli xcx announced that she would be bringing her new album to independent theaters across the world. Now, it’s Katseye who are turning the cinema into an arena stage with a theatrical release of their brand new film.

Katseye: Wild Hearts hits theaters for a limited time starting Aug. 12, just two days before their upcoming EP Wild is expected to drop. Created with never-before-seen footage, intimate interviews, and fan-submitted videos, the film will give audiences a special peek into the group’s new era while also serving as a love letter to Katseye stans worldwide.

Considering the group was literally conceived on camera, the doc will probably feel like a return to form for Day One Eyekons. And if their Coachella mini-doc showed us anything, it’s that there’s much more to the group than meets the (Kats)eye.

Tickets for Katseye: Wild Hearts go on sale starting July 15 via the film’s website.