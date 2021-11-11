Keira Knightley & Lily-Rose Depp Star In Doomsday Comedy Trailer

Kiera Knightley is serving Christmas dinner with a side of impending doom, in the upcoming dark-comedy Silent Night. The end of the world themed movie explores what could happen if December 25th was everyone's last day on earth — and if the film's trailer is any indication, the answer is absolute chaos.

Silent Night takes place in a gorgeous mansion set in the English countryside. What begins as a traditional holiday party quickly unravels, as the guests grapple with the fact that a deadly-poisonous cloud is heading their way. Per the log-line, the guests, “burdened with the inconvenience of mankind’s imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco, and continue their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on earth.”

As the night ticks on, Knightly and the rest of her guests have to decide whether they’d like to face the cloud, or take a government-issued euthanasia pill. According to the actress, the script was, “one of the most f—ed up things” she'd ever read. Knightly told The Wrap in a virtual interview that the script's dark plot and witty jokes ultimately convinced her to join the film.

Silent Night was written and directed by Camille Griffin whose two sons, Roman and Hardy, play Knightly’s children in the film. Griffin admitted to having an off-kilter sense of humor to The Wrap as well, saying, “I think I have a bit of a disturbed mind, and what I love about the experience I had with my fellow filmmakers, cast, and crew, is that we’re all a little bit in touch with our disturbed self.”

French-American actress Lily Rose Depp stars in the movie as well, alongside Mathew Goode (Leap Year), Kirby Howell Baptiste (Why Women Kill), Lucy Punch (Ella Enchanted), Annabelle Wallis (Malignant), Rufus Jones (The Ghoul ) and Sope Dirisu (Gangs of London). The ensemble-cast is already being lauded for their hilarious, yet frightening, performance.

Speaking of the film's comedic undertones, Knightly revealed that the script was the first thing to make her laugh during a difficult time. “I was seven months pregnant and it had been one hell of a pregnancy and I had been sick for months,” she said, “then I got sciatica and I was really really angry, like profoundly angry and uncomfortable, and we went to France so I could be in a swimming pool so I could have like five seconds where I didn't feel pain, and there I read the script and I just laughed and laughed.”

Though Silent Night intends to make audiences chuckle at their worst nightmare, it’s also a social commentary magnified by the stress of the holidays. “I think the film is a metaphor so we can talk about important issues but it can be fun and entertaining,” Griffin said while promoting the movie. “It’s a metaphorical exploration of what one does when shit hits the fan.”

Silent Night premieres in theaters on December 3rd. Until then, watch the trailer for the film below.