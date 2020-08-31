Keke Palmer Opened The VMAs With A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Keke Palmer is the host of the 2020 VMAs, and has the unique task of hosting the annual awards ceremony virtually. In her opening monologue, Palmer dedicated the ceremony to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away this weekend at age 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. She also called for an end to police brutality (The Weeknd later echoed these sentiments while accepting the award for Best R&B Song, calling for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor). Watch the whole monologue, below: