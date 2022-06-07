Kristen Stewart is looking for ghost hunters for her upcoming paranormal reality series. The actress is teaming up with her celebrity hairstylist, CJ Romero, to produce a “queer ghost-hunting show” with Scout Productions for an undisclosed, but “major,” streamer.

Romero announced their spooky project Tuesday on Instagram. The post featured a video from Stewart, who enthusiastically spoke about the upcoming show. “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary, The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever,” she said.

Now that the series has been picked up, Stewart and Romero are searching for the perfect cast. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators,” Stewart explained.

Romero doubled down in the post's caption, which urged fans to apply to be featured on the currently untitled series. “We are casting!!!” he wrote. “Kristen, myself and the team over at @scout.productions have been working really hard on this!! And guess what... Now we get to cast this thing.”

“Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert...and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” he continued. “Well, if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!”

If that description sounds fitting, you can apply through the casting website. Be prepared to share how you got into paranormal activity, your dream locations to investigate, your ghost hunting credentials, a video explaining why you are “the most fabulous” paranormal expert, and more!