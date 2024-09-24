Lady Gaga Unveils A Surprise Album, Out Very Soon

Lady Gaga has a surprise for you. While the superstar has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Joker: Folie á Deux and teasing her long-awaited seventh studio album, she’s also been dropping clues about another mystery project. A day after posters scrawled with “LG6.5” started showing up all over the place, Gaga finally revealed what she’s been cooking up: an unexpected new record titled Harlequin.

As its name suggests, Harlequin is “a companion album to Joker: Folie á Deux,” as Gaga describes it in her announcement. It appears that this is also the release Gaga has been teasing with her cryptic Instagram posts earlier this month.

Despite the puzzling clues, the album announcement took fans by surprise, especially since Gaga has also been hinting at her pop comeback with the lead single from LG7 set to drop in October. Leave it to Gaga to release two musical projects in two different personas at the same time.

The singer also gave her fans a sneak peek of the album’s track list, which looks to be filled with covers of jazz and big-band standards.

Harlequin’s Tracklist Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Along with the sopping-wet cover art, Gaga shared the list of songs featured on the album by printing them on the side of a milk carton. It’s unclear if the milk’s brand, Gayle Valley Farms, is a reference that will make sense later (or maybe a misspelled shoutout to A Star Is Born’s true star).

The full Harlequin track list is:

“Good Morning” “Get Happy (2024)” “Oh, When the Saints” “World on a String” “If My Friends Could See Me Now” “That’s Entertainment” “Smile” “The Joker” “Folie á Deux” “Gonna Build a Mountain” “Close to You” “Happy Mistake” “That’s Life”

The Carnival Begins So Soon

You won’t have to wait until Joker: Folie á Deux hits theaters to listen to the new Gaga album. Harlequin will be unleashed on the world on Sept. 27.