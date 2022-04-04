Lady Gaga Performed An Emotional Tribute To Tony Bennett At The Grammys

As much as she’s been a forward-thinking, envelope-pushing pop chameleon, Lady Gaga is also a true lover of old school Hollywood glamour. At the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night, Gaga performed songs from Love For Sale, her jazz standards collaboration album with the legendary Tony Bennett.

95-year-old Bennett, who retired from performing last year, shared a brief video message introducing Gaga, who wore a sea foam green gown and vamped it up during her performance, which was backed by a full band.

At the end of the jazzy performance, during which she sang “Love For Sale” and “Do I Love You,” Gaga seemed misty-eyed as she faced the camera and said, “I love you Tony, we miss you.”

The performance was also something of a preview of Gaga’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, which will be appropriately “Jazz & Piano” themed and kicks off April 14 at the MGM, where the Grammys are coincidentally being held.

Watch Gaga’s 2022 Grammy’s performance below: