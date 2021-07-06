Lana Del Rey’s upcoming eighth studio album, and expected second release of 2021, Blue Banisters, just got a brand new cover.

If you missed it back in April, the singer released the first iteration of the Blue Banisters cover to a horde of memes and jokes on social media with many of her fans poking fun at its somewhat amateurish design. It seems the singer heard the feedback loud and clear as she quietly uploaded a different cover for the album on July 4, alongside news that the record is now getting delayed until “later later.”

The new cover shows Miss Del Rey in a yellow sundress sitting outside on a deck or porch somewhere, flanked by two large German Shepherds (maybe named Tex and Mex?) — a mighty upgrade from the previous, if you ask us.

Del Rey last teased that the album would be out on July 4, though plans have clearly changed since then. Below, is everything we currently know about the singer’s anticipated new album.

Blue Banisters Release Date

Though Blue Banisters was expected to drop on July 4, it appears the album has now been delayed until “later later...,” as mentioned above, according to Del Rey’s latest update on Instagram.

The record is expected to be released in 2021, making it her second release of the year following March’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Blue Banisters Tracklist

While the singer hasn’t yet released the full tracklist for Blue Banisters, she has shared three singles from the project, its title track, “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Text Book.”

On July 4, the singer teased a snippet of an upcoming, unreleased single from the record on her Instagram, writing that it would be out “soonish.” Based off the brief clip she shared, the song will be another piano ballad, and finds her singing about the sensual grooves of her body: “My body is the map of L.A./ Stands straight like an angel,” she croons, while unwrapping a wheel of brie cheese in the video.

Blue Banisters Themes

Formally titled Rock Candy Sweet, Blue Banisters was first described by the singer as a response to music media, and the narratives that she believes have been placed on her music.

In a March Instagram story responding to the Harpers Bazaar article “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable,” Del Rey announced the record, then titled Rock Candy Sweet.

“Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse,” she wrote. “I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Based off the singles she’s already released, it seems the album will also give more insight on personal subject matters, like her childhood and pre-fame background, which she sings about on the single “Wildflower Wildfires.”