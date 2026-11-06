Music
Gifted Guitars & Dolly Parton Photos: Inside Lennon Stella’s Tour Diary
Album release week was no joke for the singer-songwriter.
Just two days after releasing her sophomore album Sleeping Lion, Lennon Stella was posted up in the green room of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, with a photo of Dolly Parton literally looking down on her.
The show came in the midst of the folk-pop singer-songwriter’s recent “An Evening With Lennon Stella” mini tour, in which the 27-year-old embarked on a four-city tour immediately following the album’s release. For four nights, attendees of Nashville’s The Blue Room, NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge, Toronto’s Paradise Theatre, and LA’s Pico Union Project got to hear the album live for the first time via an intimate, stripped down set, while guests of the Opry show were blessed with performances of "Comedy Show," "Beginner's Mind," and "What's There To Hold Onto" off the new record.
Below, Stella gives NYLON a peek into her whirlwind week post-album release, with an exclusive tour diary detailing every stop.
“New York show at LPR! I will remember this show forever and ever.”
“❤️Soundcheck in New York ❤️”
“❤️Soundcheck in Toronto❤️”
“Right before the last show in LA <3”
“Andy gave me this guitar after we finished recording the record together - most beautiful gift. Played it every show.”
“At the Grand Ole Opry before sound checking with the Opry band. Dolly on the wall ❤️”
“Nashville! The first show. Flooded with emotions this night, the warmest sweetest crowd.”
“Rehearsing in LA!”
“Getting ready in New York”
“Toronto at Paradise Theater. So nice to be back, where I’m from and where I recorded this record ❤️”
“Soundcheck in New York!”
“At Pico Union in LA, the last show.”