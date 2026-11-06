Gifted Guitars & Dolly Parton Photos: Inside Lennon Stella’s Tour Diary

Just two days after releasing her sophomore album Sleeping Lion, Lennon Stella was posted up in the green room of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, with a photo of Dolly Parton literally looking down on her.

The show came in the midst of the folk-pop singer-songwriter’s recent “An Evening With Lennon Stella” mini tour, in which the 27-year-old embarked on a four-city tour immediately following the album’s release. For four nights, attendees of Nashville’s The Blue Room, NYC’s Le Poisson Rouge, Toronto’s Paradise Theatre, and LA’s Pico Union Project got to hear the album live for the first time via an intimate, stripped down set, while guests of the Opry show were blessed with performances of "Comedy Show," "Beginner's Mind," and "What's There To Hold Onto" off the new record.

Below, Stella gives NYLON a peek into her whirlwind week post-album release, with an exclusive tour diary detailing every stop.

Isobel Rae “New York show at LPR! I will remember this show forever and ever.”

Egor Venned “❤️Soundcheck in New York ❤️”

Jonathan Matta “❤️Soundcheck in Toronto❤️”

Adam Alonzo “Right before the last show in LA <3”

Egor Venned “Andy gave me this guitar after we finished recording the record together - most beautiful gift. Played it every show.”

Egor Venned “At the Grand Ole Opry before sound checking with the Opry band. Dolly on the wall ❤️”

Dezi Zercher “Nashville! The first show. Flooded with emotions this night, the warmest sweetest crowd.”

Isabel Shaye “Rehearsing in LA!”

Isobel Rae “Getting ready in New York”

Jonathan Matta “Toronto at Paradise Theater. So nice to be back, where I’m from and where I recorded this record ❤️”

Isobel Rae “Soundcheck in New York!”