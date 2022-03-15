Lorde, Arctic Monkeys & Calvin Harris To Headline Life Is Beautiful 2022

Life is Beautiful, the pop-music festival, is returning to Las Vegas for another fun-filled weekend. Known for its optimistic title and equally delightful performances, the musical festival has hosted over 570 artists since it first run in 2013.

Last year Rolling Stone decided they wanted in on the fun, and purchased a “majority stake” of the event. That said, the upcoming festival is the first time the concert will be shaped by the magazine's influence, and from the looks of things, you won’t want to miss it.

The sprawling festival grounds includes seven concert stages, 18 blocks of gallery space, and a myriad of food and cocktail options from over 70 local vendors. If that’s not enough to reel you in, the festival has hired a rolodex of comedians, podcast hosts, and drag queens to keep attendees entertained throughout the weekend. And yes, there will be nightly dance parties as well.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the jam-packed weekend.

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Dates and Location

Life Is Beautiful will set up shop in downtown Las Vegas from September 16-18, 2022.

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Lineup

This year, Life Is Beautiful will continue its tradition of featuring a wide range of artists, varying from indie to rap.

The festival's headliners are: Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage the Elephant, and Beach House.

Additional performers include: Dermot Kennedy, Jungle, Allison Wonderland, Oliver Tree, Big Boi, Charli XCX, Shaggy, Said the Sky, R3hab, Bob Moses, Tai Verdes, Sonny Fodera, Wet Leg, JPegMafia, Jax Jones, Young Nudy, Amaare, Kenny Hoopla, Solardo, Clinton Kane, Phantoms, Alexander 23, Cassian, Bad Boy, Chiller Crew, Becky Hill, Ship Wrek, Valley / Perel, Rochelle, Jordan, Lexie Jayde, Tibasko, Tre’ Amani, The Soul Juice Band, Gryffin, Sylvan Esso, Marc Rebillet, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Big Wild, Alessia Cara, Coin, SG Lewis, Dabin, Pussy Riot, Elderbook, Grandson, Coi Leray, Sam Fender, Neil Frances, Cochise, Walker and Royce, Omah Lay, Kyle Watson, Mochakk, Palace, Gioli & Assia, Claire, Rosinkranz, Blu DeTiger, Lewis Ofman, Midwxst, Hope Tala, Erica, Satin Jackets, Jerro, Georgia, Mild Minds, The Blssm

The daily lineup has not been released yet.

How To Buy Life Is Beautiful 2022 Tickets

Tickets for Life Is Beautiful will be available to purchase on March 18th, and the festival is offering four ticket options.

A three day general admission pass is $380, while the VIP pass costs $795. The VIP+ package costs $1565 and includes elevated stage access, mixology courses, and complimentary beverages. And lastly, the All-In option costs $3125 and includes exclusive access to the festival grounds along with private shuttles, and a “commemorative festival gift.”

The festival is offering layaway payment options for everything except for the All-In pass. Interested buyers can secure tickets through the festival’s website.