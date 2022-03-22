Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Metallica, Green Day & More Will Headline Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza, the windy city’s premier music festival, has announced the full lineup for its 2022 edition. Like its previous festivals, it’ll boast a massive headliner slate which this year includes eight artists: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The festival’s wide-ranging selection of acts continues with its supporting slate of over 150 artists, including Willow, Dominic Fike, King Princess, Charli XCX, Måneskin, and many, many more.

After cancelling its 2020 edition, Lollapalooza returned in full force in the summer of 2021 for its regular four-day duration with crowds at full capacity. While there was a bit of drama in its aftermath — some critics questioned whether it was worth the Covid risk after 200+ positive cases were found to be linked to the festival — Lolla was ultimately deemed not a super-spreader event by city officials. No doubt this year’s festival will be even closer to what it was like in the Before Times.

For everything you need to know about attending Lollapalooza 2022, including the exact dates, full lineup, and how to buy tickets — read on.

Lollapalooza 2022 Dates & Location

Lollapalooza 2022 takes place July 28 - 31, 2022 at its usual home in Chicago’s Grant Park: 337 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601.

Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo will make up the eight headliners of Lollapalooza 2022. The rest of the festival’s bill is just as eclectic and star-studded with Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Willow, Dominic Fike, King Princess, Måneskin, Caroline Polachek, PinkPantheress, Muna, and 120+ other artists scheduled to perform. Los Angeles rock band Jane’s Addiction will also appear as the festival’s “special guest.”

See the full lineup below.

Lollapalooza

How to buy tickets to Lollapalooza 2022

Four-day tickets to Lollapalooza 2022 are on sale now via its website. General admission passes start at $350.