As the New Zealand star said herself, it’s been a long and delicious wait for Lorde’s highly anticipated follow-up to her 2017 record Melodrama, and it looks like the drought is nearly over. The artist’s next era is finally upon us, as she surprise announced on Monday that the first single from the currently unnamed project is definitely scheduled to drop this year — and it’s titled “Solar Power.”

Though fans have been deciphering clues about the project for months (if not years) now, including predicting the title “Solar Power,” this is the first official announcement of the upcoming album from Lorde herself. Get ready and call your therapist, because Lorde season is finally here.

Although details around the project are still quite sparse, below is everything we currently know about Lorde’s next album.

The First Single Is Called “Solar Power”

The album’s full tracklist may still be under wraps, but we do know that the first single off Lorde’s next album, currently untitled, is called “Solar Power” and it’s definitely arriving in 2021 — hopefully in time to battle it out for 2021’s song of the summer.

On June 7, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the star’s website had been updated with a photo of the single’s cover art — a great and unexpectedly risqué shot of Lorde’s butt — and the simple line of text: “Arriving 2021... Patience is a virtue.” If you so wish (and you should), there’s the option to sign up for email updates around the upcoming song right below it.

The title is inspired by her trip to Antarctica

We may not know what the title of Lorde’s new album is, but we do know it’ll somehow be related to her 2019 trip to Antarctica.

In an interview with New Zealand publication NewsHub earlier this year, the singer revealed that she decided on the album title around the same time as her visit. Apparently getting to see penguins, take ice temperature readings, and fly over ice shelves in a helicopter are very enlightening and inspiration-fueling activities. “I actually decided on the album name right around that trip," she told NewsHub. "Just coming back from that trip I thought, this is what it is."

The album should be released before June 2022

Perhaps the most elusive tidbit around her album is when it’ll finally arrive, but it seems likely that the project will be out in the world at least before June 2022. That’s when the star is scheduled to headline Barcelona’s infamous Primavera Sound music festival, alongside a bunch of other famous stars like Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

The festival also may have also accidentally let slip that the album will precede her big return to the festival stage; in a now-edited press release, festival organizers teased her performance as a comeback “from her retirement with her third album” (the release has been changed to remove reference to the album).

Lorde is working with Jack Antonoff again

Over the last few years, the New Zealand star has loved dropping random tidbits around the making of her upcoming album via random channels like her newsletter — including the revelation that she is working with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff again for some of the songs on the album. In an email to her fans from 2020, the singer revealed that she and Antonoff began working on the album before the pandemic, flying between Auckland and L.A., and then lockdown hit.

“We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer,” she reassured her fans.

It’ll be worth the wait

The star said it herself in her last newsletter dispatch: “The work is so f*cking good my friend. I’m jazzed for you to hear it.”