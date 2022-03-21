Machine Gun Kelly has announced a massive European and North American summer tour with more than a couple of big-name headliners to support his forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout. The Tickets To My Downfall singer has settled on a lineup of guests for different dates on the arena tour, which include Avril Lavigne, Willow, Blackbear, and his producer Travis Barker.

Other guest performers will include Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, PVRIS, and 44phantom.

The American leg of the tour, which will last for just over two months, kicks off on June 8 in Austin and ends in MGK’s hometown of Cleveland on August 13 (he’ll also be playing Bonnaroo on June 19).

The tour will then pick back up on September 17 in Europe, starting in Cologne, and run for about a month before ending in Amsterdam on October 12 — meaning that MGK and co. will hit 52 cities in all.

Here’s everything else to know about Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming tour:

When and where to get tickets:

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. (Tickets for the MSG show go on sale at noon that day).

North American dates:

Wed Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

Fri Jun 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

Sat Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

Tue Jun 14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

Wed Jun 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

Fri Jun 17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

Sat Jun 18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

Sun Jun 19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Tue Jun 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

Wed Jun 22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

Fri Jun 24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

Sat Jun 25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

Sun Jun 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

Tue Jun 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sat Jul 2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

Sun Jul 3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Tue Jul 5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

Wed Jul 6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

Fri Jul 8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

Sat Jul 9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

Mon Jul 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

Wed Jul 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

Fri Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

Sat Jul 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

Tue Jul 19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

Thu Jul 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

Fri Jul 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

Sat Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

Mon Jul 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

Wed Jul 27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

Thu Jul 28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

Sun Jul 31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

Tue Aug 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

Thu Aug 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

Sat Aug 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

Sun Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

Tue Aug 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

Wed Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

Thu Aug 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

Sat Aug 13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’*

With support from Avril Lavigne***

With support from Blackbear^

With support from iann dior+

With support from PVRIS”

With support from Travis Barker$

With support from Trippie Redd#

With support from WILLOW’With support from 44phantom

European dates:

Sat Sep 17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

Mon Sep 19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

Wed Sep 21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

Fri Sep 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

Sun Sep 25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

Tue Sep 27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

Wed Sep 28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

Thu Sep 29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

Sat Oct 1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

Tue Oct 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

Thu Oct 6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

Fri Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

Sun Oct 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

Wed Oct 12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^^

With support from iann dior‘

With support from 44phantom