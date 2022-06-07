Bad Bunny & Tyler The Creator To Headline Made In America Festival

Made in America is back for another year. As usual, the upcoming festival will celebrate rap and hip-hop music, with a star-studded lineup that was curated by Jay-Z. The Grammy-winning rapper founded Made in America in 2012 and has kept the party going ever since.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this year's concert event.

When is Made in America 2022?

For the uninitiated, Made in America takes place over Labor Day Weekend. This year is no different; concert-goers can attend the event from Saturday, September 3rd to Sunday, September 4th.

Where is Made in America 2022?

The music festival will be held at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in Philadelphia.

Who is performing at Made in America 2022?

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator are headlining this year's festival.

The additional performers are: Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil TJay, Tate McCrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, BabyFace Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monet, Chimbala, and Ryan Castro.

The daily concert schedule has not been revealed yet.

How do I purchase tickets for Made in America 2022?

Festival passes are available to purchase on the Made In America ticket website. Tier one two-day passes are $150, and two-day VIP passes are $750.

What is Made in America 2022’s Covid policy?

Made in America is considering COVID-19 precautions as they plan the two-day event. According to the festival’s website, preventative health measures like masks, or proof of a negative test may be required to attend the show.

Further details will be provided closer to the date of the festival through Made In America’s website and social media channels. In the meantime, they urge anyone with questions about vaccines to visit http://www.vaccines.gov for more information.