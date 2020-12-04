Mariah Carey's reign as the pop culture queen of Christmas has been long and bountiful — with "All I Want For Christmas" live performances, film appearances, and yearly domination of the charts. Now, Carey has generously bestowed the world with a second song about looking for love on Christmas — featuring her vocal powerhouse friends, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

At midnight on December 4, Carey released the song she's been teasing for weeks, a remix of her 2010 song "Oh Santa!" featuring her friends. The song also got a music video, during which the trio of singers wear green dresses and take turns showing off their impressive vocal runs. Both Mariah and Ariana draw upon their respective whistle registers to tie the song up with a harmonious bow.

Watch the video for "Oh Santa" and get into the holiday spirit below: