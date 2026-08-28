Meg Stalter Announces Debut Album ‘Crave’: “I Finally Get To Tell My Story On My Terms”

Who knew the Prettiest Girl in America had so much to say? After jumpstarting her pop star career earlier this summer, Hacks star and comedian Meg Stalter is finally ready to release her full-length album — and doing it on her terms.

On Aug. 28, Stalter announced that her debut album Crave officially arrives on Sept. 18. “This album means the world to me because I finally get to tell my story on my terms. My inner world is so rich and colorful I can't wait to let you in,” the actress-turned-pop-diva wrote on Instagram. Featured in the three-slide carousel is a photo of the album’s cover, in which Stalter poses in nothing but a shiny smokey eye and a perfectly flat-ironed auburn wig.

If the front cover is an ode to her sweet side, then the back must be Stalter’s way of stepping into her bad-girl energy, as the singer aggressively rides a motorcycle in a black leotard.

Stalter also shouted out her collaborators Jesse Thomas and Matias Mora in the caption, calling the pair her “genius collaborators who were willing to take on this monster of a project that is CRAVE,” before giving a special thank you to her partner “who was always the first to hear every song and always the first to support me in all my dreams.”

The announcement comes one week after the release of Stalter’s most recent single, “Little Black Dress.” The track is quintessential Meg: it’s sleazy, it’s sexy, and teeming with instant quotables like, “Perfect physique, hugging my curves / Mommy gonna get what mommy deserves.”

We can only imagine what else Mommy has in store for us.