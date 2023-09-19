Megan Thee Stallion is a champion for two things: Hot Cheetos and going to school, and now she’s combining both in her latest partnership with the iconic spicy snack.

Megan Thee Stallion and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, have launched F.U. or Flamin Hot University, a new campaign that’s leagues bigger than her last collaboration with the brand in 2022 for their Super Bowl spot. F.U. involves exclusive merch created with fashion designer Melody Ehsani, new limited-edition product packaging, and a full online curriculum with courses on hottie food (“Hot Cuisine with Megan”), fashion (“Hot Photoshoots”), and lifestyle (“Unleash Yourself”), that’s been put together by the Houston hottie herself. The campaign will also create a $150,000 scholarship benefitting students at Megan’s HBCU alma mater, Texas Southern University. Ahead of its launch this homecoming season, NYLON caught up with F.U.’s new Hot Girl Dean of Admissions to chat all things hot cheetos, her love of learning, and her advice to students today.

How are you doing today?

I am so happy, it’s so nice outside so the vibes are good. I am in New York. You see how pretty it is outside! The weather is good.

You’ve worked with Hot Cheetos several times, what do you like about working with the brand?

I love working with Flamin’ Hot because it is something that is authentic to me. Everyone knows Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are my favorite snack and anything Flamin’ Hot I love, from the Doritos to the Cheetos. I put it on everything, it’s in all of my recipes. It doesn’t feel like work, it feels like I came to eat on camera.

You’ve really created a huge campaign with them for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos University and you are the Hot Girl Dean of Admissions. How did this idea come together and what was your goal for the curriculum?

Everyone knows I am really big on education. I wanted to figure out a cool way to promote getting an education by giving out a scholarship and just being a Hot Girl. I definitely was going to be talking about pursuing your education anyway, and I am trying to inspire the Hotties to take it to the highest level that they can take it, and also showing them that they can have a good time while doing it.

Why is education such a close topic to you and why do you feel like you should champion it?

I feel like it’s always important to keep learning, no matter what stage you’re in in your life. I love learning, I love reading, I love learning things that I didn’t know and finding out things I didn’t know. Sometimes the more you pursue knowledge, the better you will be able to handle life. My grandmother was a teacher so she definitely inspired me to finish school. It was so important in my household to finish school. Almost all of my family went to one of the HBCUs I went to. I was always destined to go to an HBCU. Getting my degree, I was so happy and felt so accomplished. I feel like everyone should have that experience.

What was your biggest memory from attending Texas Southern University?

I went to a different HBCU[Prairie View A&M] first and that’s where I met all of my friends that I still know to this day. So my favorite experience about my first HBCU was just meeting my friends for life.

Looking at this curriculum you put together, with food and fashion, what would you say is the most important class for someone to take to become a Hot Girl?

Hottie 101. How to be a bad bitch, mentally and well-rounded. Just being a well-rounded Hottie.

You mentioned that you love reading. Are there any good books you are reading right now?

Yes, girl. Let me pull up my e-books. Right now, I am reading a book called The Lying Game and I just started. I am super excited. I think it’s fiction so far, [from] what I can tell is happening. I am only on the first couple pages. I just finished reading a book called The Women in Cabin 10, that was super good. I read a book called The Maid. These books are like murder mysteries and suspense. It is my favorite genre to read. And I just read those Colleen Hoover books too, I read It Ends with Us and It Starts With Us.

What did you think? She’s {Colleen Hoover} really big.

So I didn’t even know them, I just saw the books and it was something that was recommended to me on my app. I read them and was like oh my god. It tricked me because I kept reading the book like I thought it was going to be scary. I thought something scary was going to happen and I ended up crying. I hope she makes movies because they’re too good.

I think it was a couple months ago, but you made this video of you making a pickle and putting Hot Cheetos in it.

It always surprises people, and I’m like, what?! Pickles and Hot Cheetos should be married.

Have you tried Hot Cheetos with jalapenos? There’s a recipe for a hollowed-out jalapeño with creamed cheese and Hot Cheetos, have you tried that?

No, that is on my to-do list. I was thinking about doing a jalapeno with Hot Cheeto dust, that sounds good.

What are some other favorite recipes with Hot Cheetos that you love to make?

I like making Hot Cheetos as nachos. Instead of tortilla chips, you put Hot Cheetos at the bottom. It’s so good. I have a video of that too, but I didn’t post it.

That’s another common gas station snack in the south.

At the party, that’s what you have to have!

My last question for you with this campaign is this is doing so much to help support HBCU’s and encourage young people finishing and going to school. Do you have any advice for young women who are finishing school right now and are looking to what’s next?

If you ever find yourself getting discouraged, don’t give up, it definitely gets better. It doesn’t matter how many times you change your major, as long as you find something you’re super passionate about, then you finish and get your degree. You don’t have to be married to one choice. Finishing is the goal, but it doesn’t matter how long you finish, as long as you finish.