A new era for Megan Thee Stallion may finally be on the horizon.

Back in May, the rapper revealed to her fans that her long-awaited sophomore album was “95 percent done.” Now, it seems like the project is finally ready to make its debut. After teasing fans with the definition of the word “Traumazine” — a chemical released in the brain when forced to deal with “painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences” — on Instagram earlier in August, the rapper has now shared a cinematic trailer for “Traumazine,” which fans are interpreting as the title to her new album.

In the 20-second clip, the Hot Girl rapper can be seen in to-the-nines funeral attire, making her entrance in a dramatic all-white outfit and placing a single rose on top of the deceased person’s casket. All the while, ominous piano-led music plays in the background. Solemn and dark, if this video is the lead-up to her next record, it certainly offers a starkly different tone than her debut album, Good News. Alongside the video, the only clue the rapper offers is the cryptic caption: “It’s Almost that time…”

As with all of the teases she’s shared so far, this latest trailer is still vague on what exactly “Traumazine” is, but at this point it seems likely that it is the title to her new album. While she and her team haven’t officially confirmed anything, following the release of the trailer the rapper continued to share new visuals for the upcoming era on social media.

“It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now… I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace, bc I’m not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head #TRAUMAZINE,” she wrote as the caption for the photos — which see her posing in all white via a distorted camera lens — further suggesting that “Traumazine” is her sophomore album.

Later that same night on Twitter, the “Plan B” rapper answered fan questions about the upcoming record, revealing that the project will contain 18 tracks, and that writing the album was difficult. “[S]aying certain things you’ve never said out loud before is hard,” she wrote in a response to a fan.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, Good News, back in 2020. She has already shared two songs from her sophomore project including lead single “Plan B,” which she debuted at Coachella 2022, and the recently released “Pressurelicious” with Future. Stay tuned as we receive more information about her new album.