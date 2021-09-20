Michaela Coel Delivers Powerful Emmys Acceptance Speech For "I May Destroy You"

Michaela Coel delivered a powerful acceptance speech at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Accepting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series for her HBO drama I May Destroy You, Coel spoke directly to writers as she shared some advice on the creative process, especially in an always-online climate. Wearing a highlighter yellow Christopher John Rogers two-piece dress, Coel said:

“I just wrote a little something for writers, really. Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain. That isn’t comfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible. For visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear. From it. From us. For awhile. And see what comes to you in the silence.”

She ended the speech by dedicating “this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.” I May Destroy You was lauded by critics and fans for its portrayal of the aftermath of sexual assault, and Twitter naturally erupted with joy at Coel’s well-deserved win: