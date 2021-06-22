Queen of singing other people’s songs, Miley Cyrus, is back with another gritty and great cover of a bygone classic.

After the former Disney star essentially mastered disco and rock with her excellent renditions of “Heart Of Glass” and “Doll Parts” last year, Cyrus is now turning her head to heavy metal. Her latest cover takes on Metallica’s much-beloved power ballad “Nothing Else Matters,” and she’s joined by stellar slate of background support — Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The track was released Tuesday as part of Metallica’s announcement for their forthcoming tribute album The Metallica Blacklist, and arrived with a Western-y music video, a perfect visual accompaniment to Cyrus’ throaty belts. Watch below.

The Metallica Blacklist is the band’s forthcoming tribute album and includes over 50 different artists covering their favorite Black Album song in celebration of the record’s 30th anniversary. In addition to Cyrus’ cover, Metallica has also shared Colombian musician Juanes’ cover of “Enter Sandman.” Metallica is also re-releasing a remastered version of their best-selling self-titled fifth album (aka The Black Album), which will be out September 10th on the band’s own Blackened Recordings.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November 2020. Over the last year she’s been on a tear covering notable classics from Hole, The Cranberries, Nine Inch Nails and more. Relive some of her best covers here.