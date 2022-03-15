Muna Announce Self-Titled Album, Share New Single

Everyone’s favorite electro-pop trio Muna have announced their self-titled new album. The project will be released via Phoebe Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records, and include the group’s Bridgers-featuring single, “Silk Chiffon.”

Muna has recently been playing tour dates with none other than Kacey Musgraves to support her album Star-Crossed. MUNA marks the band’s third studio album, following 2017’s About U and 2019’s Save The World, both via RCA. Here’s everything we know about the new Muna album so far:

Does MUNA have a release date?

MUNA will be released on June 24, 2022.

What MUNA singles are already out?

In addition to the Bridgers-assisted “Silk Chiffon,” Muna also released the single “Anything But Me,” along with the accompanying video, on Tuesday, March 15th.

“In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over,” the band said in a statement. “‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.

The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back - you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”

Watch the video below:

What’s the MUNA tracklist?

The tracklist is as follows:

01 Silk Chiffon [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

02 What I Want

03 Runner’s High

04 Home by Now

05 Kind of Girl

06 Handle Me

07 No Idea

08 Solid

09 Anything But Me

10 Loose Garment

11 Shooting Star

Will there be a MUNA tour?

The trio has also announced a North American tour. The dates are below:

03-16 Austin, TX - SXSW (Saddest Factory Records Showcase @ Mohawk)

03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (ACL Radio @ Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt)

03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (Dr. Martens Presents Music Showcase @ Container Store)

03-18 Austin, TX - SXSW (Kappa Showcase @ South Congress Hotel)

05-10 London, England - The Garage

05-12 Brighton, England - The Great Escape Festival

07-30 Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08-02 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

08-05 Louisville, KY - Headliners

08-06 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

08-07 St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

08-08 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

08-11 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

08-12 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

08-13 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

08-15 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

09-19 Boston, MA - Royale

09-20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09-23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

09-24 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

09-27 Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix Theater

09-28 Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

09-30 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

10-06 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

10-10 Houston, TX - House of Blues

10-11 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10-16 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

10-17 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10-19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10-23 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

10-25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern