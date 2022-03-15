Entertainment
Muna Announce Self-Titled Album, Share New Single
The trio dropped their new song and video “Anything But Me,” and also announced a North American tour.
Everyone’s favorite electro-pop trio Muna have announced their self-titled new album. The project will be released via Phoebe Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records, and include the group’s Bridgers-featuring single, “Silk Chiffon.”
Muna has recently been playing tour dates with none other than Kacey Musgraves to support her album Star-Crossed. MUNA marks the band’s third studio album, following 2017’s About U and 2019’s Save The World, both via RCA. Here’s everything we know about the new Muna album so far:
Does MUNA have a release date?
MUNA will be released on June 24, 2022.
What MUNA singles are already out?
In addition to the Bridgers-assisted “Silk Chiffon,” Muna also released the single “Anything But Me,” along with the accompanying video, on Tuesday, March 15th.
“In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over,” the band said in a statement. “‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad.
The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back - you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”
Watch the video below:
What’s the MUNA tracklist?
The tracklist is as follows:
01 Silk Chiffon [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]
02 What I Want
03 Runner’s High
04 Home by Now
05 Kind of Girl
06 Handle Me
07 No Idea
08 Solid
09 Anything But Me
10 Loose Garment
11 Shooting Star
Will there be a MUNA tour?
The trio has also announced a North American tour. The dates are below:
03-16 Austin, TX - SXSW (Saddest Factory Records Showcase @ Mohawk)
03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (ACL Radio @ Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt)
03-17 Austin, TX - SXSW (Dr. Martens Presents Music Showcase @ Container Store)
03-18 Austin, TX - SXSW (Kappa Showcase @ South Congress Hotel)
05-10 London, England - The Garage
05-12 Brighton, England - The Great Escape Festival
07-30 Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
08-02 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
08-03 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater
08-05 Louisville, KY - Headliners
08-06 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
08-07 St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
08-08 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
08-11 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
08-12 Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival
08-13 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
08-15 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark
09-19 Boston, MA - Royale
09-20 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09-23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
09-24 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven
09-27 Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix Theater
09-28 Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
09-30 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10-04 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater
10-06 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
10-10 Houston, TX - House of Blues
10-11 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10-16 Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
10-17 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
10-19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10-23 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
10-25 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern