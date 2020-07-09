'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Trip

Former Glee actress Naya Rivera vanished from a boating trip in Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. Rescuers are continuing their search today as the Ventura County Sheriff's Office called it a possible drowning. Rivera was on a boat trip with her 4-year-old son who was found alone on the boat on the water.

As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Rivera took out the rented boat late Wednesday afternoon. Three hours later, another boater noticed the boat drifting and found the small boy asleep. Both TMZ and CBS Los Angeles gave reports that her son said they had gone swimming, but his mother never came out of the water. Sheriff's Captain Eric Buschow noted that the child had on a life vest while an adult life vest was found on the boat.

As the Search and Rescue team of divers and a helicopter air unit search the Lake Piru area for Rivera, her former castmates shared their concern online. "Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera," wrote The Royal Family actress Jackée Harry. "Please God, don’t cut this life short." Rivera's Glee co-star Harry Shum Jr. sent out a succinct tweet regarding the harrowing news: "Praying."

This story is developing.