Last week, SM Entertainment announced its latest collaboration with beloved Japanese company Sanrio, this time creating merchandise based on the members of NCT and classic Sanrio characters. A recent Instagram post made by SMTOWN & STORE teased the upcoming merch line, with the caption, “Meet NCT and the cute characters from Sanrio! Sanrio came to visit NCT Town where NCT members live🏡.”

While we wait for more details to drop, here’s everything we know so far about the NCT & Sanrio collaboration, including what to expect and how to cop the coveted pieces, ahead.

What is the NCT & Sanrio Merch Collaboration?

Though not much has been revealed at the moment, the NCT & Sanrio merch collaboration will feature exclusive items developed by the group’s managing company SM Entertainment. Taking on the concept “SANRIO Characters visit NCT TOWN,” the upcoming NCT & Sanrio merchandise is expected to match the members of NCT with popular Sanrio characters. You can also expect to shop the new merchandise through a series of several drops over the following weeks. More details on the coveted collection will be released this week.

Courtesy of SMTown

When and where can I buy the NCT & Sanrio Merch Collaboration?

Starting on Tuesday, June 28, the NCT & Sanrio collaboration will be sold exclusively on SMTOWN's official website at SMTOWNandSTORE.com and its retail location, plus the shopping site 11st.co.kr and its pop-up store located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. The exclusive merchandise and benefits may differ according to each platform. SMTOWN & STORE will also open their very own pop-up location on Thursday, June 30 for about 2 months for visitors to experience the collaborative artwork in person as well as shop the first drop of the new merchandise.

While we wait for more details to follow, check out the list of NCT members as Sanrio characters, below.

Kiki: Jisung

Lala: Chenle

Kuririn: Shotaro

Moppu: Kun

Pompompurin: Jaehyun, Yang Yang

Cinnamoroll: Taeyong

Milk: Jeno

Cappuccino: Xiaojun

Hello Kitty: Yuta

Tiny Chum: Haechan

Kuromi: Ten, Doyoung

Usahana: Jaemin

My Melody: Mark, Hendery

Hummingmint: Winwin

Keroppi: Sungchan

Pochacco: Jungwoo

Chococat: Johnny

Piano: Renjun

Badtz-Maru: Taeil