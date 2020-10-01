Netflix's 'Social Distance' Trailer Feels...Too Soon

If you have Zoom fatigue, look away now because the trailer for Netflix's socially distanced quarantine anthology series, Social Distance, is here. All technological quirks of 2020 — wondering if your mic is on, unexpected mayhem going down in the background of work calls, you know the vibes! — are peppered through the trailer as the characters live through the COVID-19 lockdown, the Black Lives Matter resurgence, the transition from IRL to URL living, quarantine depression, and more.

Social Distance feels strange considering how few things presented in the trailer have actually been solved in the real world. Never the less Netflix persisted and bravely conceived, cast, and produced the entire series remotely after first announcing the venture back in April.

Created and executive-produced by showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham, a writer on the final season of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Bones,” Social Distance "aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history” through each standalone episode.

The trailer includes tons of familiar faces, including Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks as a working mom, The Office's Oscar Nuñez coordinating a Zoom funeral, and more. Catch Social Distance on October 15 and watch the trailer below before you hop onto your next Zoom call.