Florence Pugh Is A Gothic Nurse In Eerie 'The Wonder' Trailer

As always, Florence Pugh is booked and busy. Following the premiere of the Don’t Worry Darling and her announced roles in Dune and Oppenheimer, the 26-year-old actress is starring in yet another film — and from the looks of things, this might be her most thrilling project to date.

The Wonder, directed by Sebastián Lelio, is an upcoming psychological thriller based on Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name. Set in the Irish Midlands in 1862, the film centers around a young girl named Anna O’Donnell who is miraculously alive after refusing to eat for four months. Pugh plays Lib Wright, an English nurse who is hired to observe the child and investigate her case. As Anna’s behavior becomes more concerning, Lib suspects something sinister is in the works and is tasked with finding a way to help her before it’s too late. Pugh stars alongside Niamh Algar, Ciarán Hinds, and Kíla Lord Cassidy in the film.

The first trailer for The Wonder was released on Oct. 4, and it teases a film full of twists and turns. Pugh enters the narrative as a stern nurse with little to no understanding of the situation at hand. When she and a nun arrive at the Irish countryside, they are instructed to each watch Anna for 14 days and then provide the town with a “testimony.” When Lib asks, “What precisely is wrong with the girl,” the townspeople respond that she has not eaten for months. “That’s impossible,” Lib says in response. Intent on figuring out what exactly is going on, she begins caring for Anna who says she’s fed by “mana, from heaven.”

From that point on the trailer devolves into a supercut of eerie imagery and chilling music while Lib cries for help and rushes to find answers. As her concern for Ana grows the town's fascination with the child seems to overshadow the dire situation at hand. Something strange is certainly happening, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see how it all pans out.

The Wonder premieres on Netflix on November 16. Until then, check out the trailer below.