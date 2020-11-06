Updated:
An Impatient Nation Gives Nevada The Meme Treatment
The memes are coming in faster than the votes.
While America — and much of the world — waits on the edge of its seat for the remaining states to count their ballots to determine the next president of the United States, one state in particular has drawn the fascination, ire and impatience of a nation. Oh, to be Nevada, methodically following the law in the face of global chaos and angst. To blow off a little steam, Twitter users gave the scrupulous state the meme treatment:
