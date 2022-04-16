Entertainment
Party Report Card: NYLON House Brings More Festival Fun To Coachella
Celebs and festivalgoers turned out for a night of dancing, makeup by e.l.f. and plenty of photo opps.
Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.
WHEN: Friday, April 15
WHO: Anitta, Emma Chamberlain, Jabari Banks, Role Model, Sabrina Carpenter, Bretman Rock, Gottmik, Violet Chachki, Gavin Leatherwood, and more.
WHERE: Buena Vista by AvantStay, Thermal CA
WHY: NYLON House Coachella After Party, presented by MCM
THE VIBE: As Day One of Coachella wrapped up with a classic set by Harry Styles — who brought out the only and one Shania Twain for a duet of her 1997 hit “You’re Still The One,” revelers streamed onto the lush grounds of the Buena Vista estate for NYLON House. Festival goers crowded the dance floor — with music by South Korean DJing legend Peggy Gou — hit up the e.l.f. booth for custom bedazzled makeup looks, took pictures with the neon NYLON sign and mingled under the full Libra moon around a roaring fire pit.
Celebs and influencers were on-hand too — what would Coachella be without them? Emma Chamberlain provided espresso martinis made with her very own Chamberlain Coffee, and NYLON cover star Anitta came through with a deep entourage following her own massive Coachella set.
Fire dancers roamed the grounds as The Future X and DeRoos performed, with the dance floor reaching peak capacity around 2AM. Coachella Day One: success.
BEST DRESSED: Sabrina Carpenter, in a simple but stunning gold and black dress, silver strappy heels and beachy blonde bangs.