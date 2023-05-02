Olivia Rodrigo Brought Baby Bangs To The Met Gala

The Met Gala red carpet is the ultimate arena to debut a new hairstyle and this year several celebrities used the event to baptise new and dramatic looks. Florence Pugh arrived on the carpet with a freshly shaved buzz cut — while Olivia Rodrigo unveiled her own do: sweet little baby bangs.

The singer pulled up to the red carpet on Monday dressed in the unofficial colors of the night: black and white. To go with her soft and classic hairstyle, Rodrigo chose a bolder gown: a black and white Thom Browne sheath dress that looked to be completely constructed out of alternating black and white string, adorned with a row of black and white colored roses at the bust. She paired the dress with simple jewels and beauty, a nearly naked face. All in all, the entire look appeared like a call back to Audrey Hepburn, who, for the record, did briefly serve as a muse for Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld.

Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins was behind Rodrigo’s updo (yes — she did not cut her hair) for the night. “For this year’s Met Gala, we wanted to keep it classic. As a nod to Karl Lagerfeld and Old Hollywood, we went with a sleek bun with bangs in front,” he said of the style in a press statement. “The result was classic, beautiful, and timeless.”

On the carpet, she briefly paused to take some snaps with close friend Conan Gray, who was dressed in a pearl-covered black and white suit.

This is Rodrigo’s second time attending the Met Gala. The Sour singer made her debut last year in a wispy, custom-made Versace lavender gown and Y2K-inspired butterfly hair clips for the “Gilded Glamor” theme.

The singer has been keeping a low profile this year as she reportedly works on new music. Late 2022, the singer vaguely teased that she’d have “new music” in the new year, and more recently has uploaded clips of her playing piano (sans audio!) on Instagram.

