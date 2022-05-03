Olivia Rodrigo Wore A “Sour Purple” Gown to the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet is finally here, and it seems that going on a world tour isn’t stopping NYLON cover star Olivia Rodrigo from attending fashion's biggest night. The 19-year-old pop-punk princess made an appearance on the red carpet channeling all glitter and glam in a certain colorway that’s now become her signature.

For the evening’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, Rodrigo wore sparkly “Sour Purple” (or lilac) gown custom-made by Versace, which draped at the shoulders and featured a slit at the leg. As she turned around at the Met Gala’s famous staircase, Rodrigo revealed her exposed back. Her dress also came with a short but stunning train.

Styled by her trusty duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the “good 4 u” singer accessorized her Met Gala outfit with matching colored evening gloves and platform heels. She also wore her hair down in loose, beachy curls with oversized Y2K-inspired butterfly clips by Jennifer Behr in collaboration with Betsey Johnson. As for jewelry, the pop star wore a diamond necklace, two diamond rings, and dangling diamond earrings from De Beers.

See more of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Met Gala red carpet look, below.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images